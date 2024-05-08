Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,171 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $350,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. 729,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

