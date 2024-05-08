AvePoint (AVPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. AvePoint has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $343,888. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

