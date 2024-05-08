Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY24 guidance at $3.73 to $3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

