Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.53 on Monday, reaching $516.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

