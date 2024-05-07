Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 124,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,075,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 162,792 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 686,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,634. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

