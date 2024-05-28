Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.52 ($0.50). Approximately 237,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 516,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The company has a market capitalization of £115.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,952.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.10.

In other news, insider Richard John Hughes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,711.37). In other news, insider Albert Gourley bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £126,000 ($160,919.54). Also, insider Richard John Hughes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,711.37). 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. It operates through Precious, Bulk, Battery Metals, and Base segments. The company's portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, zinc, mineral sands, and iron ore. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Mali, and Kenya.

