Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 9.4%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 33,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. The company has a market cap of C$28.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.