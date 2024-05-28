Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.80 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.73). 13,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.79).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,395.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.78.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

