Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Shares Down 0.7%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.58 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.12 ($0.23). Approximately 200,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 189,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).
Longboat Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95.
Longboat Energy Company Profile
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
