EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 2%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

EnWave Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About EnWave

(Get Free Report)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.