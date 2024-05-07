Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells 29,006 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

Timken stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.71. 487,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,966. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

