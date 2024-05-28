Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 231.64% and a negative return on equity of 3,950.54%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

