Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 407 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,075,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW stock traded up $9.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $726.57. 1,189,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.05 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

