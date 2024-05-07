Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 28,671 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 475,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VOE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

