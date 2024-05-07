Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 382,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,412. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

