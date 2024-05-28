Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 27th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.