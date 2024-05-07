Lincoln National Corp Has $5.77 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $542.79. The stock had a trading volume of 655,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,195. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
