Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131,858 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,858 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 800,351 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Monday. 630,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,712. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.