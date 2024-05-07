Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, reaching $443.56. 1,914,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,878. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $444.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.66 and a 200 day moving average of $376.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

