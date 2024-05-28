Xylem Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

