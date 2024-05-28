Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shutterstock has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

