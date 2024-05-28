BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 6th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE ZEB opened at C$36.36 on Tuesday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$29.14 and a 12-month high of C$37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.89.

