Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CGI (GIB.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CGI (TSE: GIB.A) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2024 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$169.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$165.00.

5/2/2024 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

4/26/2024 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$166.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$170.00.

CGI Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$141.77. 284,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$127.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40. The company has a market cap of C$29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

