SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $542.79. The company had a trading volume of 655,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,195. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.