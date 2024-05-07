ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 204,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $97.96. 782,816 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

