Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.88. 1,665,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,623. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

