NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $95,287.04 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NuScale Power Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of SMR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,247. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.