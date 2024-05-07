NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $95,287.04 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of SMR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,247. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.