Victoria Vakiener Sells 1,799 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
ARWR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. 619,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,873. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
