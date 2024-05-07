Victoria Vakiener Sells 1,799 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

ARWR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. 619,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,873. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after buying an additional 214,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.