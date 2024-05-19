Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sprout Social from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.