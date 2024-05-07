Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CFO Sells $264,480.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

TRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. 415,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 41.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

