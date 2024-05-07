Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 86,765 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,765 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $782,000.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. 1,089,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

