Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000. TransMedics Group makes up 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.34% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.65. 1,072,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,031. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,349.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,378 shares of company stock worth $23,633,449. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.