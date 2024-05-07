Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

