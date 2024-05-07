Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $21,162,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. 455,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

