Lincoln National Corp Purchases 7,786 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 152.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 20,431 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.