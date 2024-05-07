Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.72. 847,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.