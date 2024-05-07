Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.16. 40,706 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

