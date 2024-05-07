LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.10. LG Display shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 6,040,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL

LG Display Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.