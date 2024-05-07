ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $44.03

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $39.66. ScanSource shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 33,379 shares.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ScanSource by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.