ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $44.03

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $39.66. ScanSource shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 33,379 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
