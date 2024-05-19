Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $108,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,783 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after buying an additional 1,239,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,319,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,756 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,041,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,768. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

