9,290 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. 30,865,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,727,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.