Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.72. 2,168,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,766. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.