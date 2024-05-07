Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.87

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 833078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.