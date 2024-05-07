Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 162900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Northern Graphite Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Graphite
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.