WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.03

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 558878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $949.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,073,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

