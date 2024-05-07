Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Shares Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,841 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.49% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAQ remained flat at $11.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

