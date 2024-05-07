Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $25.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.78. 217,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.