Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 3,056,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,740. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

