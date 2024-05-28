Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

UPS traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

