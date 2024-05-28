RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,576 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 2.24% of RadNet worth $53,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RDNT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,306. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 195.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

